Jazz pianist Robert Mocarsky has seen his income slashed because of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong musicians falling on hard times as Covid-19 financial relief packages pass them by
- Working performers not always eligible for financial support from government
- Venues such as bars are not recognised under relief scheme leaving many musicians struggling
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jazz pianist Robert Mocarsky has seen his income slashed because of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen