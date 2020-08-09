Hong Kong’s financial heartland of Central has been hit with yet another challenge – the minefield of US sanctions on city politicians and police. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: Hong Kong’s financial institutions gripped by anxiety over United States sanctions
- Bank insiders say they are walking a tightrope between following US requirements and ensuring they comply with Hong Kong laws
- US sanctioning of Carrie Lam and 10 other officials for their role in the national security law heaps fresh uncertainty on Hong Kong’s finance sector
