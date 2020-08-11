People walk past a restaurant in Causeway Bay on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: restaurant industry group to roll out HK$50 million food safety scheme to ‘rescue’ sector

  • The group, which represents the catering industry, says the scheme could create hundreds of jobs
  • It is also calling on the government to provide additional subsidies to help eateries cover expenses amid a major pandemic-related downturn
Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:09am, 11 Aug, 2020

