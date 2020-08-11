The park closed its gates on July 15 amid a worsening third wave of Covid-19, after remaining shut from January 26 to June 18. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland asks employees to go back on unpaid leave as Covid-19 third wave forced it to close last month
- Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members’ Union chairwoman Ellen Cheng calls the move ‘reasonable’ but says around 4,000 employees will be affected
The park closed its gates on July 15 amid a worsening third wave of Covid-19, after remaining shut from January 26 to June 18. Photo: Felix Wong