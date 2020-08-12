Cathay Pacific has confirmed its financial results for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Cathay Pacific Airways warns of harsh outlook as Hong Kong’s flag carrier confirms record-high HK$9.9 billion loss in first half of 2020 caused by coronavirus crisis

  • Hong Kong’s flag carrier has suffered a collapse in passenger demand during the global health crisis to post a HK$9.9 billion loss
  • Cargo business generated more revenue than passenger operations, according to the financial results covering first six months of the year
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:09pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific has confirmed its financial results for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE