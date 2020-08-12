Cathay Pacific has confirmed its financial results for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways warns of harsh outlook as Hong Kong’s flag carrier confirms record-high HK$9.9 billion loss in first half of 2020 caused by coronavirus crisis
- Hong Kong’s flag carrier has suffered a collapse in passenger demand during the global health crisis to post a HK$9.9 billion loss
- Cargo business generated more revenue than passenger operations, according to the financial results covering first six months of the year
