An aerial view of the Kwai Tsing Container Port, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong competition watchdog calls out alliance of port operators, prompting laundry list of proposed remedies

  • The alliance, which includes four of the five operators at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, vows to cap prices to alleviate the watchdog’s concerns
  • Those who do business with the alliance say any savings resulting from greater efficiency at the port have not been passed on to them
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 5:32pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Kwai Tsing Container Port, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE