An aerial view of the Kwai Tsing Container Port, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong competition watchdog calls out alliance of port operators, prompting laundry list of proposed remedies
- The alliance, which includes four of the five operators at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, vows to cap prices to alleviate the watchdog’s concerns
- Those who do business with the alliance say any savings resulting from greater efficiency at the port have not been passed on to them
Topic | Hong Kong economy
An aerial view of the Kwai Tsing Container Port, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa