MTR Corporation has issued a green bond worth US$1.2 billion, bigger than any other sold in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong MTR sells US$1.2 billion green bond, largest issued in the city, after Covid-19 crisis leads to its worst financial performance in two decades

  • Sale of the 10-year green bond is likely driven by the need to raise funds to plug the hole in finances caused by the health crisis, analysts say
  • Issuance oversubscribed with an order book of over US$3.75 billion: rail operator
Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:37am, 13 Aug, 2020

