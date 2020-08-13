MTR Corporation has issued a green bond worth US$1.2 billion, bigger than any other sold in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong MTR sells US$1.2 billion green bond, largest issued in the city, after Covid-19 crisis leads to its worst financial performance in two decades
- Sale of the 10-year green bond is likely driven by the need to raise funds to plug the hole in finances caused by the health crisis, analysts say
- Issuance oversubscribed with an order book of over US$3.75 billion: rail operator
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
MTR Corporation has issued a green bond worth US$1.2 billion, bigger than any other sold in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong