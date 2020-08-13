Hong Kong jewellery will not face higher tariffs in the US, but must be marked ‘Made in China’. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong exports to US will avoid punitive tariffs, Washington says, but fears among city firms remain over ‘Made in China’ relabelling
- Washington issues a clarification, continuing the exemption for Hong Kong goods from the harsh levies imposed on mainland China
- But city exporters must use ‘Made in China’ labels, leading to concerns that Hong Kong brands will be damaged
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong jewellery will not face higher tariffs in the US, but must be marked ‘Made in China’. Photo: Bloomberg