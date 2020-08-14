Traditional food products are among Hong Kong icons expected to be hit by US sanctions. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
What are the Hong Kong brands hit by ‘Made-in-China’ relabelling under new US rules?
- Commerce minister blasts export regulations, saying they cannot be changed based on Donald Trump’s whims
- Household names with history dating back decades brace for impact of being stripped of their fond association with city
Topic | Hong Kong economy
