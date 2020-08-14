Few tourists are taking in the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline these days, with the city in the throes of a pandemic and resulting travel restrictions. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong tourism arrivals rebound slightly but still record nearly 100 per cent year-on-year plunge for July amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Provisional figures released by the Tourism Board on Friday showed 20,568people visited last month, compared with 14,606 in June
  • Stricter rules on travellers and tightened social-distancing measures have hammered the travel industry
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 3:46pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Few tourists are taking in the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline these days, with the city in the throes of a pandemic and resulting travel restrictions. Photo: AFP
