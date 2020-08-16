A Food and Environmental Hygiene Department contractor takes part in a cleaning and disinfection of Pei Ho Street Market in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district last month. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong financial secretary warns against depleting city’s coffers amid pandemic, as market vendors call for aid

  • Chan urged caution, warning the fight against the virus could drag on longer than expected
  • The comments came as wet market vendors raised concerns they had been left out of previous rounds of subsidies
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila SiuNatalie Wong
Phila Siu and Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:58pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Food and Environmental Hygiene Department contractor takes part in a cleaning and disinfection of Pei Ho Street Market in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district last month. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE