The tightened restrictions surrounding Hong Kong’s restaurants are to remain in place for at least another week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to extend social-distancing measures for another week as city faces 46 new Covid-19 cases, sources say

  • Number of new Covid-19 cases a day still too high to consider easing restrictions
  • Ban on dine-in services between 6pm and 5am to remain until August 25
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:33pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The tightened restrictions surrounding Hong Kong’s restaurants are to remain in place for at least another week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE