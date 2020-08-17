The tightened restrictions surrounding Hong Kong’s restaurants are to remain in place for at least another week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong to extend social-distancing measures for another week as city faces 46 new Covid-19 cases, sources say
- Number of new Covid-19 cases a day still too high to consider easing restrictions
- Ban on dine-in services between 6pm and 5am to remain until August 25
