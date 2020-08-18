Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has said she will demand that supermarkets offer customer discounts as a condition for receiving financial aide from the government. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells two major supermarkets ParknShop and Wellcome: if you want Covid-19 cash you must cut your prices
- Chief executive says she will demand drop in prices in return for wage subsidies in coronavirus relief measures
- Lam also to ask larger property management firms to rebate 80 per cent of the money they get to property owners
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has said she will demand that supermarkets offer customer discounts as a condition for receiving financial aide from the government. Photo: Felix Wong