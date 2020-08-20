ParknShop, part of AS Watson controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, collected HK$162 million in wage subsidies between June and August. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Little logic’ in forcing Hong Kong’s biggest supermarkets to pass subsidies onto consumers through discounts during coronavirus crisis
- Supermarkets are one of the few businesses thriving in the pandemic, yet the city’s two largest, ParknShop and Wellcome, have tapped deeply into the wage fund pool
- The government’s plan for them to give back to a struggling public with lower prices is being criticised as a bureaucratic mess that ignores simpler solutions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
ParknShop, part of AS Watson controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, collected HK$162 million in wage subsidies between June and August. Photo: Winson Wong