Staff and a customer at a Wellcome supermarket at Metro City in Tseung Kwan O earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong welfare chief says negotiations under way with major grocery chain on discounts-for-subsidies scheme

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-Kwong did not specify which chain he was referring to, but stood behind the scheme despite recent criticism
  • The arrangement would require the city’s two largest supermarket groups to offer discounts to customers in order to take advantage of new government pandemic relief subsidies
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 1:49pm, 20 Aug, 2020

