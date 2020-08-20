The termination of the agreement does not help anyone, the government says. Photo: Winson Wong
Washington’s suspension of US-Hong Kong reciprocal tax exemption deal for shippers a ‘lose-lose situation’, experts warn
- Washington says it will suspend a bilateral agreement that has allowed shipping firms to avoid double taxation since 1989
- Decision will jack up the cost of trade and fuel uncertainty and anxiety for the pandemic-ravaged industry, stakeholders say
Topic | United States
The termination of the agreement does not help anyone, the government says. Photo: Winson Wong