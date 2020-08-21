The Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point will open on August 26. Photo: Handout
New HK$33.7 billion gateway linking city to economic opportunities in Greater Bay Area opens next week
- Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point is to begin operating on August 26 after 18-month delay
- Located at Ta Kwu Ling in the Northern Territories it will be restricted to cargo only because of the coronavirus
Topic | Greater Bay Area
The Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point will open on August 26. Photo: Handout