The Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point will open on August 26. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

New HK$33.7 billion gateway linking city to economic opportunities in Greater Bay Area opens next week

  • Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point is to begin operating on August 26 after 18-month delay
  • Located at Ta Kwu Ling in the Northern Territories it will be restricted to cargo only because of the coronavirus
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:22pm, 21 Aug, 2020

