A woman walks past a row of closed shops in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Business critical: half of SMEs in Hong Kong give themselves six months at most without more support from government, survey finds
- Study by city’s General Chamber of Commerce found small and medium-sized enterprises were suffering the most
- SMEs account for 98 per cent of Hong Kong’s businesses and 45 per cent of city’s employment in private sector
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
