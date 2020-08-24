Hong Kong is tightening supervision over short-term home rentals offered through platforms such as Airbnb. Photo: DPA
Despite crackdown, Airbnb says it can help Hong Kong tourism bounce back faster when Covid-19 subsides, has no plans to exit city
- Struggling amid travel shutdown, homeowners who use app also at risk of dramatically increased fines and jail terms when new law takes effect
- But spokesman says Legco debate over service shows there is an increasing willingness to explore alternative forms of accommodation
Topic | Tourism
