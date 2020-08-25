Hong Kong is the fourth most expensive place in Asia for a company to hire and expat. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong ranks fourth in list of most expensive places in Asia to employ expats, with cost per person nearing US$300,000
- MyExpatriate Market Pay survey by ECA International ranks Japan top of list, followed by mainland China and India
- Average salary in Hong Kong was US$88,126 in 2019, and city was one of only locations in world where all aspects of the average package increased
