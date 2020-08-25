Readers attend the 30th Hong Kong Book Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai in July of 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Book Fair to tentatively go ahead in December after being postponed amid city’s third wave of infections
- The decision to push ahead with the book fair, one of the world’s largest, before the end of the year is based on the results of a poll of exhibitors
- Organisers say they will continue to monitor the outbreak in the city, and will make a final decision on December 9
