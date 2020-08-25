People having lunch at a restaurant in Mong Kok amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s industry leaders call for further easing of social-distancing rules to prevent catering sector from collapsing

  • The catering sector lost an estimated revenue of HK$5 billion and HK$6.5 billion in July and August respectively
  • Business magnate Allan Zeman warns that Hong Kong could die if the harsh restrictions continue
Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau , Denise Tsang and Mimosa Ngai

Updated: 10:05pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People having lunch at a restaurant in Mong Kok amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE