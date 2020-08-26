Bilateral trade with the United States was worth HK$517 billion last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong trade woes worsen with exports falling 3 per cent as coronavirus and US-China tensions continue to take toll

  • Exports shrink to HK$328.5 billion in July following a 1.3 per cent decline in June
  • Threat of Covid-19 will remain until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available, government spokesman says
Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:22pm, 26 Aug, 2020

