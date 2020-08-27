The Belt and Road Initiative is Beijing’s strategy to encourage trade and infrastructural investment in countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. Photo: Xinhua
China’s belt and road trade initiative can help global economy recover in post-Covid-19 era but cooperation needed, experts say

  • While US-China tensions could be the biggest stumbling block, Belt and Road Initiative would still be successful as there was much interest elsewhere, experts said
  • Peking University’s Professor Zhai Kun suggested Beijing work closer with regional institutions, such as Asean and the European Union

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:12pm, 27 Aug, 2020

The Belt and Road Initiative is Beijing’s strategy to encourage trade and infrastructural investment in countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. Photo: Xinhua
