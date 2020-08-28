Hong Kong restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in guests until 9pm from Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s struggling restaurant sector not hopeful about profit rebound despite dining relaxations

  • After dine-in services were banned from 6pm to 5am for more than a month, restaurants will be allowed to have guests until 9pm from Friday
  • Some eateries hope for a small rebound, while many say other social-distancing measures still in force will not help them get back on their feet

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis LeungKathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:30am, 28 Aug, 2020

