Hong Kong restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in guests until 9pm from Friday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s struggling restaurant sector not hopeful about profit rebound despite dining relaxations
- After dine-in services were banned from 6pm to 5am for more than a month, restaurants will be allowed to have guests until 9pm from Friday
- Some eateries hope for a small rebound, while many say other social-distancing measures still in force will not help them get back on their feet
Topic | Hong Kong economy
