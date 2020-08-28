Sunny Cheung is retiring after spending close to nine years with Octopus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Octopus aims to spread tentacles with contactless card for paying fares in mainland China
- Outgoing Octopus Holdings’ chief Sunny Cheung says the company is seeking to join a nationwide contactless card initiative called China T-Union
- The 66-year-old CEO, who retires on Monday after a near nine-year stint with the company, says the aim is to increase cross-border connectivity
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Sunny Cheung is retiring after spending close to nine years with Octopus. Photo: Edmond So