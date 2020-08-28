Sunny Cheung is retiring after spending close to nine years with Octopus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Octopus aims to spread tentacles with contactless card for paying fares in mainland China

  • Outgoing Octopus Holdings’ chief Sunny Cheung says the company is seeking to join a nationwide contactless card initiative called China T-Union
  • The 66-year-old CEO, who retires on Monday after a near nine-year stint with the company, says the aim is to increase cross-border connectivity

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:05am, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sunny Cheung is retiring after spending close to nine years with Octopus. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE