Yip Chun cleans a table at Thai restaurant Tiew Ruea Torcharm in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday as dine-in hours were extended to 9pm. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Evening restaurant dining returns to Hong Kong – until 9pm – but customers in short supply early on
- ‘Citizens are still worried about the pandemic,’ one employee at a sparsely populated eatery says, adding the 9pm cut-off is too early
- While evening dining back on the menu, regulations still limit restaurants to half capacity and tables to just two customers
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Yip Chun cleans a table at Thai restaurant Tiew Ruea Torcharm in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday as dine-in hours were extended to 9pm. Photo: K. Y. Cheng