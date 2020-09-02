Customers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. ChengCustomers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Customers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong businesses complain government approach to relaxing social-distancing rules too cautious, inconsistent

  • Some business owners say the latest round of relaxations, including extending evening dine-in services in restaurants, was stricter than past ones
  • ‘I have no issue with restricting the number of people at a table, but we pay rent every hour,’ one restaurateur says

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:17pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. ChengCustomers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Customers queue for dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui after some social-distancing measures were relaxed last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE