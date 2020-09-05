Food delivery workers prepare to take out some orders from a restaurant in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix WongFood delivery workers prepare to take out some orders from a restaurant in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
A tip is nice, but ‘thank you’ goes a long way for Hong Kong’s growing army of food delivery workers

  • More join the ranks of food delivery people as pandemic sparks sharp increase in orders
  • The harder you work, the more you earn, but self-employed have few labour rights

Kanis Leung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:00pm, 5 Sep, 2020

