A man waits for a group of arrivals at a nearly empty Hong Kong International Airport earlier this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bubbles or bust: battered by Covid-19, Hong Kong tourism sector wants timeline for travel corridors – before it’s too late
- While officials say six countries have shown interest, industry figures realise Macau and the mainland will be first, and are planning accordingly
- One lawmaker suggests opening door to business travellers and those visiting family members by early next month
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A man waits for a group of arrivals at a nearly empty Hong Kong International Airport earlier this year. Photo: Sam Tsang