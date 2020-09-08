A man waits for a group of arrivals at a nearly empty Hong Kong International Airport earlier this year. Photo: Sam TsangA man waits for a group of arrivals at a nearly empty Hong Kong International Airport earlier this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bubbles or bust: battered by Covid-19, Hong Kong tourism sector wants timeline for travel corridors – before it’s too late

  • While officials say six countries have shown interest, industry figures realise Macau and the mainland will be first, and are planning accordingly
  • One lawmaker suggests opening door to business travellers and those visiting family members by early next month

Denise Tsang , Kanis Leung , Kathleen Magramo and Danny Lee

Updated: 6:58pm, 8 Sep, 2020

