Hong Kong’s Ocean Park to tap ‘staycation’ market with new activities, doesn’t expect to be profitable in a year
- Park’s new chairman says his team will launch project called Green Staycation to promote community well-being
- Park will also suspend its annual Halloween festival for the first time, but will roll out discount tickets on reopening
Visitors can soon conquer the hiking trail route under the cable cars which will be opened to the public for the first time. Photo: Handout