Eager fans returned to games centres across Hong Kong on Friday as the easing of social-distancing measures saw businesses reopen. Photo: Winson WongEager fans returned to games centres across Hong Kong on Friday as the easing of social-distancing measures saw businesses reopen. Photo: Winson Wong
Crowds return to struggling Hong Kong businesses as coronavirus social-distancing rules eased

  • Ice-skating rinks, game centres, and museums among venues allowed to reopen on Friday
  • Restaurants also benefit as number of people allowed to sit together raised from two to four

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:51pm, 11 Sep, 2020

