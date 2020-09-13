Drinkers might soon be able to enjoy a beer in their favourite bar again. Photo: Felix WongDrinkers might soon be able to enjoy a beer in their favourite bar again. Photo: Felix Wong
Drinkers might soon be able to enjoy a beer in their favourite bar again. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bars expect to reopen on Friday after two-month ban imposed under social-distancing rules

  • Industry leaders say stringent new rules will include restricting customers’ stay to two hours and installing plastic partitions between tables
  • Bar trade association tells government official: ‘We cannot afford to be closed any longer’

Cannix Yau
Updated: 10:42am, 13 Sep, 2020

