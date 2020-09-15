Hong Kong’s embattled restaurant industry is expected to receive more funding in a third round of Covid-19 relief funding. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong’s embattled restaurant industry is expected to receive more funding in a third round of Covid-19 relief funding. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s third round of relief funding spreads HK$24 billion among pandemic-battered businesses, Hospital Authority, rent relief measures

  • The fresh influx of cash will take city’s fiscal reserves down to HK$800 billion, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan, ‘similar to the level during Sars’
  • About HK$5.4 billion of the new relief package will take the form of subsidies to businesses devastated by the economic fallout of the pandemic

Kanis Leung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:56pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Hong Kong’s embattled restaurant industry is expected to receive more funding in a third round of Covid-19 relief funding. Photo: Winson Wong
