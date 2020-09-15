Hong Kong’s embattled restaurant industry is expected to receive more funding in a third round of Covid-19 relief funding. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s third round of relief funding spreads HK$24 billion among pandemic-battered businesses, Hospital Authority, rent relief measures
- The fresh influx of cash will take city’s fiscal reserves down to HK$800 billion, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan, ‘similar to the level during Sars’
- About HK$5.4 billion of the new relief package will take the form of subsidies to businesses devastated by the economic fallout of the pandemic
