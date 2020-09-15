Islands District Council members meet officials to discuss the Lantau Tomorrow Vision last year. Photo: Felix WongIslands District Council members meet officials to discuss the Lantau Tomorrow Vision last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Islands District Council members meet officials to discuss the Lantau Tomorrow Vision last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s controversial Lantau land-reclamation scheme could wipe out city’s fiscal reserves in less than a decade, economist says

  • Economist Andy Kwan’s projections, commissioned by the NGO Greenpeace, found the city is already heading towards a structural deficit problem
  • Officials, however, say the Lantau project will go ahead despite shrinking reserves

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:31pm, 15 Sep, 2020

