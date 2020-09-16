The administration of President Donald Trump has said locally made products exported to the US must be labelled ‘Made In China’. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong formally demands US drop ‘Made in China’ labelling regulations introduced by Trump administration
- Commerce secretary Edward Yau says WTO settlement mechanisms could be next step depending on response to letter sent to US trade representative
- City’s trade offices in the United States and representatives at the global trade body have also been instructed to convey city’s opposition to new rules
Topic | Hong Kong economy
