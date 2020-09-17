Uber Hong Kong has posted driver figures indicating it is faring well during the health crisis, despite the saga over its legal status. Photo: Winson WongUber Hong Kong has posted driver figures indicating it is faring well during the health crisis, despite the saga over its legal status. Photo: Winson Wong
Uber Hong Kong driver numbers surge during Covid-19 crisis, as demand rises for ride-hailing firm’s trips, deliveries

  • Hard-up residents turn to the service, looking to cash in on demand for trips increasing by nearly a third among app users
  • Number of Uber Eats drivers doubled during Hong Kong’s second wave of infections, which forced tough social-distancing curbs on the city

Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:42pm, 17 Sep, 2020

