Hong Kong’s economy has taken a hammering because of the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong jobless rate unchanged at 6.1 per cent amid Covid-19 third wave but underuse of workers hits 17-year high
- Labour chief says underemployment rate has risen 0.3 percentage points to 3.8 per cent
- Third wave of coronavirus cases in July and August continued to disrupt a wide range of economic activities, he says
