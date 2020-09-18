The wage-subsidy scheme is meant to help companies retain staff. Photo: Sam TsangThe wage-subsidy scheme is meant to help companies retain staff. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong employers who did not use Covid-19 wage subsidies to retain or pay staff ‘should face higher penalties’

  • Nearly one-fourth of those who joined the Employment Support Scheme have sacked staff or failed to use the aid to pay them
  • Business leader Danny Lau also calls on government to ban errant bosses from applying for further subsidies

Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:52pm, 18 Sep, 2020

