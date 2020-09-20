Cathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong bans flights from Kuala Lumpur after Cathay Dragon passengers transiting through city from India test positive for Covid-19
- Five people arriving in Hong Kong on Cathay Dragon flight KA734 last Friday had virus
- Airlines says aviation authorities have stopped the route until October 3
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
