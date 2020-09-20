Cathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam TsangCathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong bans flights from Kuala Lumpur after Cathay Dragon passengers transiting through city from India test positive for Covid-19

  • Five people arriving in Hong Kong on Cathay Dragon flight KA734 last Friday had virus
  • Airlines says aviation authorities have stopped the route until October 3

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:35pm, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam TsangCathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Dragon’s flight to Kuala Lumpur has been suspended until October 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE