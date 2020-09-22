Wellcome will roll out HK$120 million worth of sweeteners. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s two largest supermarket chains to dish out cash coupons in exchange for wage subsidies but critics say it is not enough
- Wellcome will roll out HK$120 million worth of sweeteners while keeping the price of 300 daily necessities unchanged for six months
- ParknShop says it will offer HK$40 million worth of food coupons to about 200,000 people including needy families, the elderly and disabled
