Shenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: XinhuaShenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Tourism Board boss says city’s return to leisure travel should start with Shenzhen

  • Target set for non-essential travel to restart with Hong Kong’s neighbours across mainland border
  • Discounts and other offers in pipeline for tourism’s return when Covid-19 pandemic subsides

Topic |   Tourism
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: XinhuaShenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen is the best place to start for reopening Hong Kong’s leisure travel links, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board says. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE