Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Disneyland’s option on next-door site will not be renewed, as park ‘could not commit to near-term expansion’
- For now, Covid-19 facilities will continue to operate and expand on the 60-hectare (140-acre) plot, which at one point was intended for a second park
- Government decision a pragmatic one, says tourism sector lawmaker, who foresaw little chance of land being used in next five years
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng