Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. ChengHong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Disneyland’s option on next-door site will not be renewed, as park ‘could not commit to near-term expansion’

  • For now, Covid-19 facilities will continue to operate and expand on the 60-hectare (140-acre) plot, which at one point was intended for a second park
  • Government decision a pragmatic one, says tourism sector lawmaker, who foresaw little chance of land being used in next five years

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengKanis Leung
Lilian Cheng and Kanis Leung

Updated: 11:19pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. ChengHong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Disneyland has taken financial losses for the past five financial years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE