Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to fans eager for rides, socially-distanced selfies with iconic characters

  • Small but eager crowd of about 100 guests heads down Main Street at 10.15am as park opens gates shuttered more than two months by pandemic
  • The resort, which saw its option to purchase an adjoining site expire on Thursday, will be open five days a week to start and operate at half capacity

Updated: 1:15pm, 25 Sep, 2020

Fans and park employees show their enthusiasm for Friday’s reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland after more than two months. Photo: Dickson Lee
