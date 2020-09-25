The minimum hourly wage in Hong Kong now is HK$37.50. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Avoid salary freeze for low-pay workers, Hong Kong government advisers urge wage board members
- Members of city leader Carrie Lam’s cabinet believe there is still time to reach a consensus on the minimum wage, before a report is submitted next month
- Some say it is understandable if the wage is not hiked amid the pandemic, but others feel low-pay workers should not be deprived of their dues
