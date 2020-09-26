Rents are falling in popular Hong Kong areas in a rare bright spot for expats in the world’s most expensive city. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong expats get windfall amid coronavirus gloom: rents likely to fall 10 to 15 per cent in world’s costliest place for foreigners to live
- Landlords offering steep rental discounts in popular areas like Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Vacancies on the rise as fewer foreigners arrive to work, and some expats quit Hong Kong
