Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Improper to raise minimum wage in battered economy, Hong Kong business leader says, warning more unpaid leave could follow move

  • City’s worst paid make HK$37.50 an hour. In New York, level is HK$116.20 and in Britain HK$64
  • Federation of Hong Kong Industries chief says decision not to extend wage subsidy scheme also a threat to businesses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 5:26pm, 27 Sep, 2020

Cleaners disinfect handrails on escalators at Citygate Outlets shopping centre in Tung Chung. Photo: Nora Tam
