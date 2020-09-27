Cleaners disinfect handrails on escalators at Citygate Outlets shopping centre in Tung Chung. Photo: Nora Tam
Improper to raise minimum wage in battered economy, Hong Kong business leader says, warning more unpaid leave could follow move
- City’s worst paid make HK$37.50 an hour. In New York, level is HK$116.20 and in Britain HK$64
- Federation of Hong Kong Industries chief says decision not to extend wage subsidy scheme also a threat to businesses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
