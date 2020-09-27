Finance minister Paul Chan envisions a future where Hong Kong plays a more central role to the global supply chain. Photo: Sam TsangFinance minister Paul Chan envisions a future where Hong Kong plays a more central role to the global supply chain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Finance minister Paul Chan envisions a future where Hong Kong plays a more central role to the global supply chain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief pushes for lead role in global supply chain, technology amid pandemic, but economists suggest city ill-suited for the task

  • As city records six new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Paul Chan urges adaptation to a landscape plagued by closed borders and geopolitical challenges
  • But Hong Kong’s existing strengths do not lend it to leadership roles in ‘global supply chain, capital chain and technological race’, economists say

Ng Kang-chung and Zoe Low

Updated: 8:01pm, 27 Sep, 2020

