Finance minister Paul Chan envisions a future where Hong Kong plays a more central role to the global supply chain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief pushes for lead role in global supply chain, technology amid pandemic, but economists suggest city ill-suited for the task
- As city records six new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Paul Chan urges adaptation to a landscape plagued by closed borders and geopolitical challenges
- But Hong Kong’s existing strengths do not lend it to leadership roles in ‘global supply chain, capital chain and technological race’, economists say
