Hong Kong Labour Department meets with Indonesian consulate over possible costs to employers of new rules for domestic workers

  • New rules in Indonesia intended to ensure departing domestic workers aren’t saddled with debt could mean higher costs to employers, welfare chief warns
  • The additional costs could amount to some HK$4,000 by a recruitment agency group

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Updated: 9:14pm, 27 Sep, 2020

Foreign domestic helpers wearing face masks walk through Victoria Park on their day off earlier this year. Photo: Sun Yeung
