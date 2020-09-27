Foreign domestic helpers wearing face masks walk through Victoria Park on their day off earlier this year. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong Labour Department meets with Indonesian consulate over possible costs to employers of new rules for domestic workers
- New rules in Indonesia intended to ensure departing domestic workers aren’t saddled with debt could mean higher costs to employers, welfare chief warns
- The additional costs could amount to some HK$4,000 by a recruitment agency group
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Foreign domestic helpers wearing face masks walk through Victoria Park on their day off earlier this year. Photo: Sun Yeung