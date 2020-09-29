Those with home-return permits will have more ways to renew the document from October 10. Photo: ReutersThose with home-return permits will have more ways to renew the document from October 10. Photo: Reuters
developing | Hong Kong, Macau residents spared trips under change allowing home-return permit applications while in mainland China

  • Applications for the travel document allowing border crossings can now be made on mainland as well as from home
  • Easing of rules takes effect on October 10, according to People’s Daily

Cannix Yau
Updated: 2:01pm, 29 Sep, 2020

